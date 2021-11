The dynamic duo Maddie & Tae is one for the books. These two lovely young women have made history with their talent, and their music is the kind that touches your soul. They can make you laugh, make you cry, and make you feel all the emotions imaginable in just one song, and their voices are nothing short of magical. The duo has been singing together for a long time now, but it’s the announcement that Taylor Dye is expecting her first child with her husband that has everyone wanting to learn more about her.

