An earthquake struck the border region between Myanmar and India on Friday, with tremors being felt in neighbouring Bangladesh. According to India’s National Centre for Seismology, the 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck in the early morning hours on Friday, at around 5.15am IST at a depth of 12km and about 140km from Aizawl in northeastern India. There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. No landslides or liquefaction were expected in the area either, according to US Geological Survey but it noted that damage could have “occurred in highly susceptible areas.”According to testimonies posted by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO