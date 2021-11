Already tired of the Austin FC offseason?The now 1-year-old club has released its first 2022 opponent just weeks after its final match of 2021, announcing that it will play FC Cincinnati for its home opener at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.The upcoming game could be a match made in heaven for the fledgling Austin FC—although the Verde and Black were 12th of 13 teams in the West in 2021, FC Cincinnati fared worse, earning just four wins to come in last in the Eastern Conference.The Cincinnati matchup could be a chance for Austin to flex its new muscles early...

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO