ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Blade Runner TV show confirmed by Ridley Scott

By Sean Keane
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic sci-fi franchise Blade Runner is getting a TV series, director Ridley Scott told the BBC on Monday. The pilot episode of Blade Runner has already been written, along with a series outline of what will happen. Meanwhile, he said, a pilot for an Alien show...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Ridley Scott Compares The “Exceedingly Disappointing” ‘Last Duel’ Box Office To His ‘Blade Runner’ Experience

Earlier this year, Ridley Scott released the big-budget, period drama, “The Last Duel.” The reviews were generally solid, with many predicting some awards contention in the future. However, when the film hit cinemas, the box office results were terrible, with “The Last Duel” likely becoming one of the biggest bombs of 2021. And if this sounds like the situation surrounding one of Scott’s previous films, “Blade Runner,” you’re not alone thinking about that comparison. In fact, the filmmaker himself would agree.
MOVIES
houstonianonline.com

Ridley Scott responds to the brutal fiasco in ‘The Last Duel’

In October the historical drama film The last duel In cinemas all over the world though there are names like Matt DamonAnd Jodi ComerAnd Adam Driver employment Ben Affleck It became one of the biggest failures of the year.With an 86 percent (7.30/10) on the Tomatometer scale and 81% (4/5) on an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, film by Ridley Scott (the gladiatorAnd Kingdom of Heaven) very well with critics and audiences. However, the $100 million drama failed to surpass $10.6 million in the United States and $26.2 million worldwide.
MOVIES
92 Moose

‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Alien’ Are Getting Live-Action TV Series

When Ridley Scott made Alien in 1979 and Blade Runner in 1982 they could only be movies. Television in that era was not equipped for the budgets, the style, not to mention the adult themes and content of these dark, violent, bleak science-fiction movies. 40 years later, everything has turned upside down. Now cable and streaming television is home to most mature storytelling, while movies are increasingly the exclusive domain of only the biggest of the biggest franchises and the tiniest of indie movies.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ridley Scott Praises Joaquin Phoenix Performance in Joker

Joaquin Phoenix's version of the Joker impressed Ridley Scott!. Ridley Scott has already made it clear that he isn't a fan of superhero movies. However, there is one comic book film that he was impressed with. Scott admitted that he was blown away by Joker and he has nothing but praise for Joaquin Phoenix's performance in the DC flick.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Denis Villeneuve
theplaylist.net

Ridley Scott Reveals Pilot Episode For ‘Blade Runner’ A Live-Aciton TV Series Is Already Written & Updates ‘Alien’ TV Progress

Ridley Scott is currently in the middle of promoting his second film of 2021, “The House of Gucci.” But even for a guy that has released two films in 2021, he still has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including a new Joaquin Phoenix film “Kitbag,” which will film in early-2022 and two new TV series based on his most famous franchises, “Blade Runner” and “Alien.”
TV SERIES
No Film School

Ridley Scott's 'WTF' Interview Is a Must-Listen

We can't wait for more Ridley Scott movies. Look, the pandemic was absolutely atrocious on a global scale, but we got two Ridley Scott movies this year, so let's look on the bright side of things. Scott is a living legend, a filmmaker whose career in commercials, TV, and movies has helped shape the world and our perception of it.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Alien Creator Ridley Scott Teases Episode Count of Upcoming TV Series

With the last two films in the Alien franchise, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, earning mixed reactions from fans and critics, the series is now pivoting into long-form storytelling with a TV series on FX, with franchise creator Ridley Scott recently teasing that the debut season is expected to run 8-10 hours. This length lines up with most other prestige TV series that have been released in recent years, and with the project aiming to debut on a network with commercial breaks, this length could result in a series lasting anything between 10 and 13 episodes, though that number will likely be solidified as it is further developed.
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Your Ears Won't Believe It! 'House of Gucci' Producer Ridley Scott Opens Up About Upcoming 'Blade Runner' Spin-Off Series and 'Alien' Spin-Off Series!

Ridley Scott, the director extraordinaire and recent producer of House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and Adam Driver, has finally broken his silence on the upcoming Blade Runner spin-off TV series pilot. Scott has revealed that the pilot and show bible are completely finished. He revealed on Today, the BBC radio program, "We have already written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible...So we're already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, probably the first ten hours." While the production location of the series has not yet been set, the show is already being presented as a ten part series. We are sure this inspired continuation of the story is in good hands with Ridley Scott.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Sci Fi#Adult Swim#Fx#Legion
The Ringer

‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies

It’s time for the house of Gucci! Ridley Scott’s much-anticipated family crime drama set among the famed Italian fashion empire, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and many others, is here. Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to talk about how much fun they had with the film, the performances, the style, and the Gucci of it all (1:00). Then they share their top 5 favorite Scott-directed films (35:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Chris Frierson, the filmmaker behind the Music Box entry DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, to talk about his documentary on the beloved rapper (1:16:00).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
flickeringmyth.com

Ridley Scott: All Guns Blazing

Tom Jolliffe looks at Ridley Scott’s recent tirade against Marvel and Millennials after the box office failure of The Last Duel…. It should have been simple right? Ridley Scott delivers a film for Fox (and in essence through Disney) that is heaving with star power. Matt Damon is A-list, if not box office certified predominantly for one significant franchise. Adam Driver is kind of shit hot as an actor right now, effortlessly prancing between franchise, Oscar bait, quirky auteur work and indie films. Jodie Comer comes backed with a rising popularity and the kind of wave you can ride which comes from starring in a popular TV series (Killing Eve). Scott even maintained that there had been nothing wrong with the promotional campaign. Nothing which left him dissatisfied.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Blade Runner 2049 Bombed At The Box Office

Over three decades after the original Blade Runner, the sequel made its way into theaters back in 2017, with Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto spearheading the latest version. Officer K discovers a secret that leads him on a journey to find former Blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. The sequel to the cult classic was highly praised by critics upon release, as Blade Runner 2049 sports an 88% on rotten tomatoes; however, the film – which had a production budget between $150 – $180 million – struggled with a $31.5 million opening weekend. Ultimately, the film would make $260. 5 million worldwide; however, that wasn’t enough as it reportedly needed to make back $400 million to be considered a success. So, what happened? Blade Runner was an established brand that saw the return of Harrison Ford, who’s star had only risen since the original film back in 1982. This article is going to break down the possible reasons that Blade Runner 2049 failed to make an impact at the box office upon release.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
Sonic State

Recreating The Vangelis Blade Runner Theme

Christian Henson's Dekkard's Dream overview 16/11/21. The Yamaha CS-80 should be a fairly familiar synth to most of us, having been used on countless records - and most notably, by Vangelis on the score for the original Blade Runner. Dekkard's Dream is a faithful replication of the original behemoth - and in this video, Christian Henson goes over the features of the synth, it's characteristics, and then goes about re-creating the iconic theme himself.
MUSIC
CNET

Don't scroll past the smartest sci-fi series on Amazon Prime Video

It's one of the best sci-fi series of the past decade. There's not a box it doesn't tick: From the get-go, a distinct, consistent chilly cinematography colors its Toronto setting. The tight scripts rocket the story along, a story that marries mystery, thriller, comedy -- and meaningful, real-world themes about the nature vs. nurture debate, identity and ownership of one's body. It makes you feel smart just watching it.
TV SERIES
E! News

Tom Hanks 3 Favorite Film Roles Might Surprise You

Watch: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens. Life is so much more than a box of chocolates to Tom Hanks. On Nov. 10, the Oscar winner sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the favorite films he has worked on during his 40-year career in Hollywood. With nearly 100 films on his résumé and two Oscars, he has a lot to cherry-pick from, but the big ones that stand out have special ‘personal' meaning.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy