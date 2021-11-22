WiseStamp review: easy-to-use company-wide email signature manager

Si Crowhurst, vice-president, creative labs & brand at Vungle, discusses how advertisers can navigate the iOS user privacy landscape in a post-IDFA world. Increased public demand for user privacy has driven a dramatic change in the way that advertisers collect information on mobile devices and track and target users with ads. Apple rewrote the script on user privacy by getting rid of its IDFA – a unique identifier for advertisers. The information provided by the IDFA was pivotal for informed and tailored advertising, but has become markedly scarce as only 21% of iOS users are currently opting into ad tracking. This is putting pressure on major app developers and advertisers to revert back to the basics on how to successfully reach their desired audiences and measure campaign effectiveness. These changes, while exciting, bring a host of jargon-heavy policies and solutions such as “probabilisitic attribution” and “SKAdNetwork”. This new privacy ecosystem will continue to dictate how business decision makers run their operations without falling foul of any new rule changes. So, what does a mobile marketer need to know to ensure successful decisions are made post iOS 14.5?

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO