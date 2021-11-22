Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

The Nebraska State Patrol is introducing the newest police service dogs serving Nebraska with a calendar that is available to the public. NSP has added five new K9s in 2021. “Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of the NSP Special Operations Division. “With so many new faces in the unit, this is a great way to introduce them to the public and to also say thank you to the NSP Foundation for their financial support of our K9 program.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO