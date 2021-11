Amid the persistent headwinds of rising housing prices and supply-chain disturbances, the U.S. existing home sales data has pleasantly surprised investors. Per the National Association of Realtors (NAR) report, there was a 0.8% month-over-month increase in existing homes sales to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units in October. The figure surpassed economists’ expectations of sales declining to 6.20 million units, per a Reuters poll. Increasing for the second consecutive month, the metric saw the highest level since January. However, existing-home sales were down 5.8% year over year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO