It was not a good night in Stillwater for the football team. However, all hope is not lost as other TCU teams continue to perform well. The soccer team won their first-round match of the NCAA tournament and advanced to the next round. The Women’s Rifle team beat both Nebraska and UTEP. Both the men’s and women’s basketball seasons opened with dominant wins at home. The volleyball team continues to struggle but lost a thrilling five-set match at home to No. 6 Baylor in front of the largest crowd in program history. And freshman diver David Ekdahl, from Sweden, received news that his performance, thus far this season, qualified him for the Junior Diving World Championships next month.

12 DAYS AGO