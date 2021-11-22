ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Terri Irwin rules out new romance 15 years after Steve Irwin's death

Chanute Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerri Irwin rules out new romance 15 years after...

www.chanute.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Send Fans for Loop With Accents in New Video

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, have worked to continue the legacy of her father, The Crocodile Hunter's Steve Irwin, at the Australia Zoo, and Nov. 15 is "Steve Irwin Day" in order to honor the late environmentalist's legacy. To celebrate, the staff of the Australia Zoo made a video for Instagram about what wearing the khaki uniforms meant to them. While most people pointed toward saving wildlife and carrying on Steve's legacy, fans got caught up in the way that the Australian accents pronounced "khaki." Even Powell, who Is American, seems to have picked up the Australian way of saying "khaki," which sounds like the American way of saying "car key."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How the Late Steve Irwin Continues to Inspire His Kids Bindi and Robert Irwin Today

Watch: Why Bindi Irwin Is Taking a Break From Social Media. Steve Irwin's family is remembering about him on his special day. On Monday, Nov. 15, the Steve Irwin two children celebrated his legacy in a series of emotional Instagram posts. "Your legacy will live on forever," Steve's 23-year-old daughter Bindi Irwin wrote. "I love for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day." Next to the caption was a throwback of Steve holding Bindi during her childhood days as they sat in front of the ocean.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Terri Irwin
kshb.com

Bindi And Robert Irwin Post Tributes To Their Dad On Steve Irwin Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bindi Irwin, daughter of late TV host and animal conservationist Steve Irwin, posted a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Steve Irwin made ‘very, very weird’ speech before he died, says close friend and Crocodile Hunter producer

Austrailian TV personality Steve Irwin made a “very, very weird” speech just weeks before he died, his close friend said.Appearing on the I’ve Got News For You podcast, Irwin’s friend and The Crocodile Hunter producer opened up about filming Ocean’s Deadliest – the ill-fated 2007 documentary that would be Irwin’s last. Stainton said that the crocodile hunter – as Irwin was fondly known – made a “very, very weird...finale” speech just weeks before he was fatally pierced in the chest by a stingray in Queensland. The TV producer explained: “A couple of days before we started the show,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#15 Years After
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin Honors Her Father Steve’s Legacy at Fundraiser

Bindi Irwin and her family looked absolutely stunning for the Steve Irwin Gala honoring her late father, a wildlife conservationist. Steve Irwin tragically passed away in 2006, and since then, his family has honored his legacy by working to conserve wildlife all around the world. The annual gala raises money for those efforts and honors his memory.
CELEBRITIES
The Dad

Fans and Loved Ones Share Touching Tributes in Honor of Steve Irwin Day

It’s somehow been a staggering 15 years since the world lost Steve Irwin, a man who shaped the world of conservation with his unique style of advocacy and contagious enthusiasm for nature. Steve Irwin spent roughly a decade embracing his role as The Crocodile Hunter, inspiring the next generation to care for and respect the world around them. November 15 has been dubbed Steve Irwin Day, an opportunity to commemorate the legendary conservationist, honoring his impact on the world.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Richard Madeley’s daughter Chloe says father is ‘livid’ after being forced to quit I’m a Celebrity

Richard Madeley isn’t happy that he’s been forced to leave I’m a Celebrity just days into the new series.The broadcaster was made to quit the ITV show after being taken to hospital on Tuesday (25 November).Madeley, who felt “unwell”, received medical attention “as a precaution” in Wales – but was not allowed back to the Grywych Castle site due to breaking the “Covid bubble”.In a statement, he told his fans that he was “fine”, adding: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin Shares ‘Miracle’ Connection Between Daughter Grace’s Birthday & Her Wedding Vows

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are super generous about sharing heartwarming moments on social media with their daughter, Grace Warrior. Seriously — there’s never a shortage of cute snaps, whether it’s a mom-and-me selfie of Irwin and her baby, or a funny photo of Grace bonding with the Australia Zoo’s animals. Irwin’s most recent Instagram photo is just as sweet — but the connection she just made between her wedding vows and Grace’s birthday is described by the new mom as nothing short of a “miracle.”
CELEBRITIES
lakeexpo.com

Unpopular Opinion: Love Those Unloved Critters, Like Steve Irwin Did

In case you missed it, Monday, Nov. 15 was Steve Irwin Day. And in honor of The Crocodile Hunter’s legacy, I wanted to bring light to something that has always been a driving force in my life, and in the lives of my own children. Having been raised by a lifelong hobby herpetologist, I distinctly recall holding 10-foot-long boa constrictors as a small child. I remember the countless reptile expos and show-and-tell visits at school with members of our small, at-home zoo.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy