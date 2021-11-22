Terri Irwin rules out new romance 15 years after Steve Irwin's death

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, have worked to continue the legacy of her father, The Crocodile Hunter's Steve Irwin, at the Australia Zoo, and Nov. 15 is "Steve Irwin Day" in order to honor the late environmentalist's legacy. To celebrate, the staff of the Australia Zoo made a video for Instagram about what wearing the khaki uniforms meant to them. While most people pointed toward saving wildlife and carrying on Steve's legacy, fans got caught up in the way that the Australian accents pronounced "khaki." Even Powell, who Is American, seems to have picked up the Australian way of saying "khaki," which sounds like the American way of saying "car key."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO