UK air travel recovery ‘significantly later’ than mainland Europe: KLM chief

By In association with CFM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKLM chief executive Pieter Elbers says the UK air travel recovery has lagged that in mainland Europe amid “not very helpful” government policies. Speaking during the Airlines 2021 event...

Pieter Elbers
