The good news about FEAST WEEK~! is that we get a bunch of great games on the schedule. The bad news about FEAST WEEK~! is that a lot of those games are up in the air on Monday morning. Right now, there are eight games out of the 24 scheduled for the week in the Big East that are still TBD in terms of opponent. Seven of those have a possibility to turn into a game against a team that was at least earning votes in last week’s Associated Press poll. We’ll give you highlights of what to watch this week, but be advised: There are definitely chances for even better games coming up, or at the very least, even more great games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO