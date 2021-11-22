ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Instant Pots for Your Money, According to Food Bloggers

By Michael Tedder, Carlos Silva
madison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO Named "Best for the Home Chef" o Ideal entry to pressure cooking, at a reasonable price. o Works great as an air fryer and multi-cooker. o Doesn't require two separate lids like many competitors. o Incredible versatility (14 functions), but expensive. As of 11/22/2021. Best for Low Prices....

