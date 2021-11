California Attorney General issued the following announcement on Nov. 23. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and New York Attorney General Letitia James led a multistate coalition in support of federal efforts to restore rules for meaningful environmental review of federal projects under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The Biden Administration’s proposal is an important first step toward undoing a Trump-era rule that upended requirements ensuring that federal agencies comprehensively evaluate the impacts of their actions on the environment and public health. However, the changes proposed by the Biden Administration are not enough. In the comments, the coalition expresses their support for the proposal, but urges the Administration to move swiftly to further revise or repeal this unlawful Trump-era rule in its entirety.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO