NFL

Luke Combs to headline the Thanksgiving Day halftime show

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs has been tapped to headline the Thanksgiving Day halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL game at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The event also serves as the launch of the annual Red Kettle...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
