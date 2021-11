The campus Recreational Eagle Center is one of the most popular buildings on campus with about 88% of the student body. Because of all the traffic, the students who work there are finding it harder to be ok with what they are being paid in relation to the work they do. “I really like my job and I like that I have the ability to do something I’m passionate about,” said Competitive Sports Student Coordinator Michaela Richman.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO