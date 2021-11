Elyon, the MMORPG formerly known as Ascent: Infinite Realm, has been out in the West for a month now, and although there isn’t a real level cap, I’ve finally found my way to what can be considered the end game. As I mentioned in my review in progress, the first 30 or 40 levels are more of a tutorial than anything else. After hitting level 40, things have really started to open up. If I had to sum up my experience thus far, I would say that there are many things to like about Elyon. Innovation isn't one of them.

