Manchester United: Who could be the next manager at Old Trafford?

The spotlight is once again back on the Manchester United hierarchy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now relieved of his duties. Discussions took place among co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the manager’s future on Saturday night following the crushing 4-1 defeat away at Watford, with Michael Carrick taking charge of the forthcoming games while the club looks to appoint an "interim manager" for the rest of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO