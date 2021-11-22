Manchester United: Who could be the next manager at Old Trafford?

Harvey Neville left Premier League promise at Manchester United for USL football in America, but is it a risk that could lead the right-back to follow in the footsteps of his dad and uncle?. Phil Neville, manager of David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami, axed 10 players from his squad...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging by a thread at Old Trafford but former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung claimed the manager deserves to stay on until the end of the season. Solskjaer is under immense pressure ahead of United's trip to Watford after his side's humiliating home defeats to...
Manchester United are urging Ousmane Dembele to leave Barcelona and move to Old Trafford on a free transfer, according to reports in Spain. The French winger's contract expires next summer, meaning clubs outside Spain can open negotiations in January to sign him on a free transfer in July. And according...
The spotlight is once again back on the Manchester United hierarchy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now relieved of his duties. Discussions took place among co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the manager’s future on Saturday night following the crushing 4-1 defeat away at Watford, with Michael Carrick taking charge of the forthcoming games while the club looks to appoint an "interim manager" for the rest of the season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Donny van de Beek will get a chance at Manchester United as the midfielder will 'reap the rewards' of his attitude. Van de Beek has been starved of action since his £39million move to United from Ajax in summer 2020. The Dutchman has found himself...
Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favourites to take over as next Manchester United manager, despite being just 10 months into his contract at PSG. While his side were pipped to the Ligue 1 title by Lille last season, Pochettino did lift the Coupe de France, the first silverware of his managerial career.
Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one choice to take over as manager next season. Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is said to be second choice. (Sky Sports), external. Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is open to joining the Red Devils next summer. (Telegraph), external. Ten Hag...
After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United on Sunday, there has been a lot of speculation as to who his replacement will be with links to names such as Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino. Reliable journalist Christian Falk of Sport Bild has taken to Twitter this...
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure from the club to oversee the appointment of an interim and then long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In April, following the collapse of the club's attempt to join the breakaway European Super League, United announced that Woodward would retire...
Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick says Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to be announced as the Red Devils' interim boss, had no involvement in the team selection or tactics for their 1-1 draw against Chelsea. MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd. Watch highlights of all of Sunday's Premier League...
Manchester United prepared for the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick by earning a battling point against Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. United, under the caretaker charge of Michael Carrick with Rangnick's appointment expected to be confirmed imminently, kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and mounted a largely rearguard action until Jadon Sancho hit Chelsea on the break five minutes after half-time.
The sight of Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher fiddling with an earpiece as he stalked his technical area sent the Stamford Bridge conspiracy theorists into overdrive. If interim manager Michael Carrick and assorted members of United's post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backroom team were within earshot a few feet away, why...
Two points separate the Premier League's top three clubs after leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. Closest challengers Manchester City defeated West Ham 2-1 and Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to reduce the gap in the title race. Elsewhere, Arsenal continued their top-four push...
Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick’s United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...
