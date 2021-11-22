ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United: Who could be the next manager at Old Trafford?

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC footballer reporter Simon Stone talks to The Football...

www.bbc.co.uk

Telegraph

The contenders to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's next permanent manager

The spotlight is once again back on the Manchester United hierarchy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now relieved of his duties. Discussions took place among co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the manager's future on Saturday night following the crushing 4-1 defeat away at Watford, with Michael Carrick taking charge of the forthcoming games while the club looks to appoint an "interim manager" for the rest of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek WILL get his chance to impress at Old Trafford - and vows the midfielder's 'top professional' attitude will finally 'reap its rewards'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Donny van de Beek will get a chance at Manchester United as the midfielder will 'reap the rewards' of his attitude. Van de Beek has been starved of action since his £39million move to United from Ajax in summer 2020. The Dutchman has found himself...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Pochettino next United manager?

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one choice to take over as manager next season. Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is said to be second choice. (Sky Sports), external. Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is open to joining the Red Devils next summer. (Telegraph), external. Ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Jorginho recovers from mistake to earn Blues a point

Manchester United prepared for the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick by earning a battling point against Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. United, under the caretaker charge of Michael Carrick with Rangnick's appointment expected to be confirmed imminently, kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and mounted a largely rearguard action until Jadon Sancho hit Chelsea on the break five minutes after half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Garth Crooks' team of the week: De Gea, Rudiger, Saka, Salah, Vardy

Two points separate the Premier League's top three clubs after leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. Closest challengers Manchester City defeated West Ham 2-1 and Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to reduce the gap in the title race. Elsewhere, Arsenal continued their top-four push...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League talking points including Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick's arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick's United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...
PREMIER LEAGUE

