LNG storage and reload activity is picking up in Southeast Asia, with at least two terminal operators offering third-party access to existing and proposed facilities. Petronas wants to add a new tank solely for storage and reload purposes at its Pengerang regasification terminal in Johor, Malaysia, and is seeking market interest in a long-term lease. Pertamina, meanwhile, is offering a five-year lease for storage and reload capacity at its Arun terminal in Sumatra, Indonesia from 4Q 2023.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO