This year we're seeing more Fall colors in Lawton, Fort Sill than ever before. It's been a while since the leaves have been so vibrant and colorful. Some say it's due to all the rain and moisture we've seen this year throughout the Spring and late Summer. Whatever the reason, the trees are changing and if you're into Fall leaves you're in luck! Everywhere you look you'll see red, yellow, lime green, orange, and purple leaves.

LAWTON, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO