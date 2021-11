Disney announced earlier today that Fantasmic! will return in 2022, alongside several other major entertainment offerings. Not announced yet, is that Fantasmic! will be updated with an all-new sequence. We don't have specifics, but the new sequence will include live performers, new animation, stunts and special effects using characters that have never been in the show before. The Pocahontas sequence is likely to be replaced, but this is not yet officially confirmed.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO