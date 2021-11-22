ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers identify broccoli genes that affect freshness

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers identify broccoli genes that affect freshness. As soon as a head of broccoli is harvested, an internal freshness clock starts counting down. Eventually, that crisp, green broccoli crown wilts and yellows. A study published in the journal Postharvest Biology and Technology from a team of scientists at the...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

ScienceBlog.com

Neurobiologists identify a new gene important for healthy daily rhythms

Loss of this gene affects daily behavior, disrupting ~24-hour sleep-wake cycles. A recent Northwestern University discovery could help in understanding how this clock is linked to daily cycles. A team of neurobiologists has identified a new gene, called Tango10, that is critical for daily behavioral rhythms. This gene is involved in a molecular pathway by which the core circadian clock (the “gears”) controls the cellular output of the clock (the “hands”) to control daily sleep-wake cycles.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Beating biofilms: New study identifies essential genes for bacterial survival

Scientists from the Quadram Institute at the Norwich Research Park have made an important discovery into the workings of bacterial communities. Using a newly developed method, they have discovered the genes used by bacteria to live within complex communities called biofilms. This could lead to new ways of stopping bacterial biofilms forming, helping prevent infections.
SCIENCE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Researchers gather to identify wildfire smoke solutions

After another historic wildfire season, scientists from around the Mountain West are gathering virtually today to discuss the increasing public health threat of wildfire smoke. This is the second year that Boise State University will host the Rocky Mountain Regional Wildfire Smoke Symposium. This year's symposium will focus on bringing...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Staying green: Genes responsible for leaf browning after pesticide treatment identified

Sorghum, an underrated ancient grain, is slowly becoming well known as a superfood due to its nutrient-dense and gluten-free nature. Sorghum syrup is widely used as a healthy alternative to molasses in the food industry, and this cereal is also used to make gluten-free flour. In addition, sorghum commonly serves as high-quality animal fodder while also being an effective renewable source of biofuel and chemicals. Improving the cultivation of sorghum is essential for continuing to reap the benefits of this cereal and for leveraging its economic advantages. However, sorghum—like other crops—has some undesirable traits that reduce its yield. One such trait is sensitivity to organophosphates, which are commonly used pesticides. In sorghum crop, organophosphates cause leaf browning, cell death, and wilting.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broccoli#Freshness#Genes#Natural Resources#Vegetables#The University Of Florida#Kansas State University
EurekAlert

The genes behind the venom: New technique revolutionizes venom research

An international team of scientists has found an innovative, animal-friendly manner for studying venom genes. The technique makes it possible to determine the unique venom production of a wide range of venomous animals that have scarcely, if at all, been studied. A group of scientists from VU Amsterdam and the...
WILDLIFE
Daily Orange

SU professor earns American Chemical Society Award with research on gene makeup

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Shikha Nangia is the most recent recipient of the WCC Rising Star Award given by the American Chemical Society’s Women Chemists Committee. She is an associate professor of biomedical and chemical engineering at Syracuse University, and she teaches undergraduate and graduate studies.
SYRACUSE, NY
MedicalXpress

New study identifies thousands of novel brain-expressed gene isoforms

New research led by the University of Exeter has shed light on the complexity of gene expression in the brain by characterizing the extent of isoform diversity in the human and mouse cortex, including the identification of novel isoforms of genes involved in diseases including Alzheimer's disease, autism and schizophrenia. The research suggests that the genes expressed in our brains may produce far more proteins than previously thought.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers use model of hypothalamus to implicate genes associated with sleep, BMI, puberty, and more

A study led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has implicated several genes involved in a variety of bodily functions associated with the hypothalamus, a notoriously difficult-to-study region of the brain. The findings could help clinicians identify potential causes of dysfunction for many important traits regulated by the hypothalamus, such as sleep, stress, and reproduction.
SCIENCE
Wildlife
Science
Virginia Tech
fsu.edu

A diamond in the rough: Researchers identify new mineral in precious stone’s flaws

A diamond recovered from a mine in Botswana contains a mineral that has long been hypothesized to exist but has never before been seen in nature. Munir Humayun, a professor of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science and a scientist at the FSU-headquartered National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, and postdoctoral associate Shuying Yang were part of the team that identified the mineral — davemaoite.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify technique to detect false positive COVID-19 results

Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have developed and tested a process to identify potential false-positive COVID-19 results. The method, used at MU Health Care, could help other laboratories prevent unnecessary quarantining and repeated testing of people who are not actually infected. COVID-19 testing is an important...
SCIENCE
U.S. Geological Survey

Research Spotlight: New Study Identifies Effective Under-Road Passage Designs for California Tiger Salamanders

The results provide science-based guidance for environmental planners to help California tiger salamanders and other migrating amphibians more safely cross the road. Many reptile and amphibian species must cross roads to reach essential breeding and foraging habitat and are slow moving or are too small for drivers to see and avoid. These behaviors put them at high risk of vehicle collisions. Under-road tunnels have been used around the world to help amphibians pass under roads safely, and barrier fencing and turn-arounds along roadsides aim to direct amphibians towards the passages. However, the effectiveness of these tunnel and barrier systems has not been well studied.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ajmc.com

Researchers Identify Novel Biomarker, Therapeutic Target for Polycythemia Vera

The data set included 177 samples from polycythemia vera, essential thrombocytopenia, primary myelofibrosis, and healthy donors, from which the researchers found that MAPK14 was overexpressed in PV samples and was associated with more symptoms and worse outcomes. Study findings are offering new insights into potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets for...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify new biomarker of Alzheimer's disease

A study of large-scale functional brain network organization and educational history, led by researchers at the Center for Vital Longevity (CVL), has identified a new biomarker of Alzheimer's disease. The findings, published online this week in Nature Aging, describe how declines in a measure of brain network organization precede cognitive impairment in older adults. Researchers also found that brain network declines are greater among individuals without a college education, suggesting that there are aspects of an individual's environment that may accelerate brain aging.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailycoffeenews.com

Research Concludes Climate Change Affects Coffee Quality, Not Just Yields

A new study has concluded that environmental shifts associated with climate change and climate adaptation can indeed affect the quality of coffee. The findings have implications for consumers who prefer higher-quality coffees, farmers and producers who rely on both volume and quality for income, and every other actor in the seed-to-cup nexus.
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Researchers Discover Biological Mechanisms Caused by Deficits in High-Risk Autism Gene

Summary: Rare variants of the autism-associated ANK2 gene alter the architecture and organization of neurons, potentially contributing to autism and neurodevelopmental comorbidities. Source: University of North Carolina. Scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and colleagues have demonstrated that rare variants in the ANK2...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

