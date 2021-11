UCLA freshman linebacker A.J. Campbell has entered the transfer portal, according to his Twitter. Campbell had committed to the Bruins in 2021 as a 3-star edge rusher from Akron (Ohio) Copley. This season, his first in Westwood, he did not see time on the field. Because of this, Campbell will be able to retain four years of eligibility (players are allowed to do so if they play in four games or fewer).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO