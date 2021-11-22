Foggy & Muggy Monday

Since the very start of November, we’ve been watching a steady progression of cold fronts heading our way. Most of them had enough “push” to cross south Florida, providing periods of cool weather. Of course, as we always say, “not all cold fronts are created equally.” Some have been rain-makers, others stirred up the winds (after the passage) and a couple even crossed dry! As for cooling, we’ve dealt with both minor, and fairly significant cooling, at times. Our most recent cold front passage came Saturday morning so we’re feeling the difference as we round out the holiday weekend. Temperatures have retreated almost 10-degrees and a brisk breeze is currently coming down from the north. If it weren’t for another front approaching, we’d tend to see temperatures warming back as high pressure builds (heading east). Instead, there IS another front moving our way, arriving Monday. It will serve to keep our temperatures running cooler than usual, for this time of the year!

