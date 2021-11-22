ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Foggy & Muggy Monday

By Vivian Gonzalez
WSVN-TV
 6 days ago

Dense fog proved to be a problem this morning starting inland and spreading to coastal areas. An advisory was allowed to expire. The showery pattern we have been stuck in will be done after today. Therefore, look for a warm and muggy Monday in store ahead of an approaching cold front...

wsvn.com

newsnet5

FORECAST: More Snow

CLEVELAND — The cold air and wintry weather is here and will linger for several days. We will see repeated rounds of wintry weather through early next week. The next round started early Sunday afternoon and the lake effect snow machine gets fired up as well tonight and tomorrow morning. Additional accumulation is likely and will continue into Monday. Snow squalls and bursts with high snowfall rates are possible and could impact travel.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSVN-TV

Following Fronts

Since the very start of November, we’ve been watching a steady progression of cold fronts heading our way. Most of them had enough “push” to cross south Florida, providing periods of cool weather. Of course, as we always say, “not all cold fronts are created equally.” Some have been rain-makers, others stirred up the winds (after the passage) and a couple even crossed dry! As for cooling, we’ve dealt with both minor, and fairly significant cooling, at times. Our most recent cold front passage came Saturday morning so we’re feeling the difference as we round out the holiday weekend. Temperatures have retreated almost 10-degrees and a brisk breeze is currently coming down from the north. If it weren’t for another front approaching, we’d tend to see temperatures warming back as high pressure builds (heading east). Instead, there IS another front moving our way, arriving Monday. It will serve to keep our temperatures running cooler than usual, for this time of the year!
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

Clearing Out, But Cooler Finish to Weekend

The passage of a cold front will turn our winds around to the west-northwest as we head into your Sunday. While that will help to clear out the sky, it will usher in some noticeably cooler conditions as well with wind chill values in the 20’s Sunday morning, before temps rebound into the middle 40’s for an afternoon high with lots of sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
WSVN-TV

NOVEMBER ENDS ON THE COOL SIDE

What a picture perfect start to the weekend! A front came through our area early Saturday morning, which brought low humidity, lower rain chances and comfortable temperatures all throughout the day yesterday. But now the cooler air has had time to move into our area and this morning South Florida woke up to cooler conditions than what we saw on Saturday. Many South Florida spots woke up in the 50s early this morning!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Breezy With A Little More Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees. Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week. A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny, Breezy With Seasonable Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies but breezy today with a seasonable high in the low 40s. NW winds 15-20 with gusts to 35 mph. Monday brings the chance for some light snow with a dusting possible. It may mix with rain by afternoon as temps warm up to the low 40s. November 28 Normal- 43 Saturday- 42 Today- 41 Sunrise- 6:57am Forecast Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 41 Tonight- partly cloudy and 25 Monday- some light snow and rain, 43 Sunny breezy Sunday Sunny & Seasonable
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected Ahead of Clipper System

The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week. Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.
CHICAGO, IL

