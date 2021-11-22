ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne laughs hysterically while watching Colts rout Bills

By Isaiah Houde
 6 days ago
The Buffalo Bills were absolutely no match for Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

Taylor scored five total touchdowns and the Colts walked away easily with a 41-15 victory. This led to the New England Patriots reclaiming their place atop the AFC East, while it narrowed the gap in the AFC for the top two seeds. It also showed vulnerabilities in a team that the Patriots will square off against twice in the next four games.

Patriots wide receiver was paying attention to the game, and according to his Instagram story, he had plenty to laugh about during the rout.

The Patriots have an extremely tough stretch ahead with the Tennessee Titans, Bills and Colts over the next month. But, as everyone saw this week, the Titans and Bills have weaknesses that can be exposed by Bill Belichick.

