Report: Broncos Extend WR Courtland Sutton on 4-Year Deal

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 6 days ago

Just one business day removed from giving Tim Patrick a three-year extension, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a four-year deal worth $60.8 million per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Broncos reached an agreement on a big-time extension for standout WR Courtland Sutton, his agency tells me and Tom Pelissero. It’s a 4-year, $60.8M extension with $34.9M guaranteed. After a torn ACL in 2020, he’s back as a star and was rewarded like one," Rapoport tweeted Monday morning.

$34.9 million fully guaranteed is a lot less than what I figured it would take to keep Sutton in the Orange and Blue but this is one of those instances where I'm happy to be wrong.

True to his word, GM George Paton locked down Sutton, a player he viewed as a 'core' guy on this team. At 26 years old, the best is yet to come from Sutton.

On the season, he leads the Broncos with 43 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns despite being virtually ignored by Teddy Bridgewater since Jerry Jeudy returned to the lineup in Week 8. When the quarterback goes to him, Sutton comes through with gusto.

A 2018 second-round pick, Sutton earned Pro Bowl honors in Year 2 — producing a 1,200-yard season despite having to catch passes from three different starting quarterbacks. The following season, the former SMU star suffered an ACL tear, nixing his third year before it could really get off the ground.

Sutton has returned with aplomb and it's great to see Paton reward both him and Patrick for their hard work and consistency. Hats off.

