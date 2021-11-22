ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Poll results: Broncos fans predict 2-5 record in final seven games

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Broncos Wire ran seven polls asking Denver Broncos fans to predict the win-loss results for the games coming up after the team’s bye. Almost 2,000 fans have voted, and they’re not feeling optimistic. This week, 56%...

broncoswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Broncos Week 10 game preview and predictions

If we’re not accounting for recency bias, the Denver Broncos should beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos are coming off their best win of the season, a really impressive victory over Dallas. They’ve hit their stride. Teddy Bridgewater turned in two of his better performances this season in recent weeks. Denver’s defense has allowed an average of just 14.3 points in their last three games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Broncos Wire#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Detroit Lions#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Post

Through 10 games, Broncos’ grades reflect their record — average

The Broncos return to work Monday following their bye week for a seven-game stretch run that begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The record is right in the middle (5-5) and how the specific units (offense, defense, special teams and coaching) have performed this year mirror the record: Average.
NFL
Brush News Tribune

Broncos’ Dec. 5 game at Kansas City Chiefs flexed to prime-time kickoff

The NFL announced Tuesday the Broncos’ Dec. 5 game at Kansas City has been flexed to 6:20 p.m. Denver time and be televised by NBC. It will be the Broncos’ second prime-time appearance of the season. They lost 17-14 at Cleveland on Oct. 21. The originally scheduled night game of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Denver Broncos 5 bold predictions vs. Chargers in Week 12

The Denver Broncos are 5-5 coming out of the bye week and will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 action. We make our bold predictions. The Denver Broncos are coming off of a bye week in Week 11 and a loss before that, but the recent contracts given out to wide receivers Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton have very good vibes surrounding the team right now.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon finally getting a revenge game

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is finally getting the chance to play a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers is first and foremost an opportunity for redemption. It’s been nearly two weeks since Gordon’s...
NFL
CBS Denver

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
NFL
USA Today

Broncos' win over Chargers tightens up competitive AFC West

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs see similarities in this year’s team to the one that won the Super Bowl two years ago. After a stumbling start they’re getting their health and mojo back and rolling into December. They also see the rest of the AFC West closing in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy