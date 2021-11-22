ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jenkins Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffered a torn ACL on Sunday at Minnesota and will miss the rest of the season.

“It’s unfortunate,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “Elgton’s been a big part of this team and still is a big part of this team. But just won't be out there with us. It’s just one of those deals that it’s an unfortunate part of our game and we’ve had a lot of guys unfortunately have to go through this this year.”

Jenkins, who dominated at left guard last season and has thrived at left tackle this season, was attempting to block blitzing safety Harrison Smith early in the fourth quarter when his knee buckled.

The injury is the latest blow to the Packers, in general, and their offensive line, in particular. By the end of Sunday’s game, they had nine key players out of the lineup: outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) were inactive. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back), tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) and center Josh Myers (knee) are on injured reserve. Jenkins, Jones, Bakhtiari, Alexander and Smith were Pro Bowlers last season.

If everyone were healthy entering the season, the Packers would have lined up with Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jenkins at left guard, Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle. When the Packers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, they’ll go with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Lucas Patrick at center, Newman at right guard and Turner at right tackle.

On its own, losing Jenkins is a big blow. He is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, a rare blocker capable of dominating at any of the five positions. In his first two seasons at left guard, Jenkins gave up one sack. He made the move to left tackle – a position so difficult that the top players at the position make huge sums of money and the top prospects in every draft cycle go early – look relatively easy. In eight games this season, PFF charged with only two sacks.

The hope is minor surgery will get five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back in the lineup for the stretch run.

14 hours ago

Nijman Becomes Next, Next Man Up

With David Bakhtiari's uncertain return and Elgton Jenkins out for the season, the Green Bay Packers' championship hopes could rest on the nimble feet of Yosh Nijman.

Nov 22, 2021

The People’s GPA: Packers Lose at Vikings

In the latest edition of The People’s GPA, you graded the Packers’ performance vs. Minnesota and we computed the grade-point average.

Nov 22, 2021

“I feel like I’m the type of person that I can only get beat if I do something to beat me,” Jenkins said last week. “The person that lined up ahead of me, I don’t feel like they can do anything spectacular to beat me no matter what position I play. The only way how I can get beat is if I beat myself, basically.”

Combined with the uncertainty over Bakhtiari’s return from his own ACL tear – after participating in nine consecutive practices, he missed the last four – and the injury to Jenkins could be a devastating blow to the team’s Super Bowl chances. LaFleur said he was hopeful Bakhtiari would return to practice after the bye; he will not practice this week, nor will he play vs. the Rams.

When Bakhtiari seemingly was on track to return, he would have locked down left tackle and allowed Jenkins to bolster another position. With a potential powerhouse offense, Green Bay looked like a team set to really take off for the stretch run.

Instead, there’s at least a possibility that neither of Green Bay’s premier blockers will be available. That would be a difficult challenge to overcome, no matter quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ greatness, coach Matt LaFleur’s schematics and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich’s teaching skill.

“He’s been so versatile for us,” Rodgers said of Jenkins after Sunday’s game. “I think he can play every position on the line. So, definitely hate to see that happen. Not sure what his official status is coming out of the game but with Dave’s status unknown, we have to rely on probably Yosh. He’s played some good football for us. Proud of the way he stepped in. Hopefully, the news isn’t so bad with Elgton.”

When Jenkins was out with an ankle injury early in the season, Nijman played well in three starts. And he was on the field for two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

“I feel like Yosh played great,” Jenkins said last week. “I feel like he played really good for that to be his first time taking regular-season snaps, and I feel like the future is bright for him at whatever position he may play. But I feel like he played great.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
NESN

Rams vs. Packers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 12 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a potential NFC Championship matchup. Los Angeles comes into this contest relatively healthy, with Leonard Floyd (concussion) being the only notable name on the injury report to start the week. Green Bay is much more banged up and has several stars dealing with injuries. Aaron Rodgers (toe) and David Bakhtiari (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice. Malik Taylor (abdomen) and Kevin King (hip/knee) joined them on the sidelines. Those limited in practice to open the week include Aaron Jones (knee), who is actually ahead of schedule, Davante Adams (ankle), Rashan Gary (elbow), and Allen Lazard (shoulder).
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers injury has to be concerning for the Packers

Fresh off Green Bay's shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks, the expectation was that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would take care of business Sunday. Boasting an 8-2 record heading into Week 11’s outing against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay has had a good season. Unfortunately for the Packers, that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Billy Turner
On3.com

Matt LaFleur updates the status of running back Aaron Jones

Coming off a loss against the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers have an important showdown against the Los Angeles Rams ahead of them. A game that could potentially decide the NFC’s top spot, the Packers will need everybody healthy. One of those is star running back Aaron Jones. He...
NFL
PackerCentral

The Many Leaders of the Pack

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Enjoying a postgame glass of wine after Sunday’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur talked to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer about the leadership that had played a role in the team’s 8-2 start. “It absolutely starts with Aaron [Rodgers],” LaFleur said,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Acl#The Los Angeles Rams
PackerCentral

Report: Packers, Rodgers Fined for COVID Violations

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are getting off with a slap on the wrist for their violations of the COVID protocol. As first reported by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers were fined $300,000 for violating rules agreed upon by the NFL and the NFPA. In addition, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 for attending a Halloween party. As unvaccinated players, they are not allowed to be in groups of more than three people.
NFL
PackerCentral

Drayton: ‘Mason Crosby Deserves Better’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton calls his room “The Truth Room.”. On Thursday, “The Truth Room” spilled into the media auditorium. “Mason Crosby deserves better. OK? I owe him. We owe him,” Drayton said. Crosby’s 51-yard, game-winning field goal at San Francisco in...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Wait-and-See Mode for Three Stars

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two of the Green Bay Packers’ Pro Bowl defenders, cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, have been on the practice field this week. When they’ll go from spectators to participants is anyone’s guess. Alexander has missed the last five games with a shoulder injury....
NFL
PackerCentral

Week 10 Composite NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals Back at No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Arizona Cardinals won without star quarterback Kyler Murray. The Green Bay Packers lost without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With that, the Cardinals are back atop Packer Central’s Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite NFL Power Rankings are a combination of Packer Central’s power rankings and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PackerCentral

Two Packers Listed Among PFF’s Top Free Agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is No. 1 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 50 free agents for this coming offseason. Even while missing a game due to COVID, Adams ranks third in the NFL with 58 receptions and fourth with 786 yards. Last week, in the 108th game of his career, Adams recorded his 600th career reception. Only Marvin Harrison (102 games) reached 600 receptions and 65 touchdowns faster than Adams.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers’ Defense Does Best Job vs. Mahomes

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Remember when Joe Barry was a terrible choice to be the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator?. The play of Barry’s defense is the No. 1 reason why Green Bay is 7-2 and why it even had a prayer of moving to 8-1 with what would have been an upset victory over Kansas City on Sunday.
NFL
PackerCentral

For Better or Worse, Packers Lose Beckham to Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers threw their chips into the middle of the table during the offseason, when general manager Brian Gutekunst restructured several contracts and re-signed running back Aaron Jones to make one more big push for a Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw their...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers vs. Seahawks: Two X-Factors

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is back from COVID-19. Russell Wilson is back from finger surgery. So, the superstar quarterbacking matchup is on for Sunday at Lambeau Field. Looking beyond the obvious, here are two X-Factors – one on each side of the ball – that will have a...
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
312
Followers
940
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy