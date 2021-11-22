ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

'It was zooming': Man marching in parade describes SUV plowing through crowd

Albia Newspapers
 6 days ago

Angelito Tenorito was marching in a Christmas parade...

www.albianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Here is where the COVID-19 omicron variant has spread

(NewsNation Now) — Confirmed or suspected cases of the new omicron variant have been reported in several countries just days after it was identified by researchers in South Africa. Here is an updating list of where cases have been detected so far:. Australia and Canada on Sunday became the latest...
WORLD
CNN

Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial begins Monday. Prosecutors allege she created a network of underage victims for the late Jeffrey Epstein

(CNN) — The public will get a glimpse into the life of the late Jeffrey Epstein as the sex-trafficking trial of his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday after a jury is empaneled. Federal prosecutors allege the British socialite created a network of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Key moments since Jussie Smollett reported Chicago attack

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett goes to trial Monday on charges that he lied to Chicago police when the former “Empire” actor and R&B singer reported being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago. Some key moments in the story:. Jan. 22, 2019. — Smollett receives...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Couple who traveled to South Africa arrested for 'fleeing' Amsterdam quarantine hotel

(CNN) — Dutch police said on Sunday, November 28 that they arrested a married couple who had "fled" from a mandatory government-ordered quarantine. The pair, who AFP identified as a 30-year-old Spanish man and 28-year-old Portuguese woman, reportedly arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday from South Africa, where the new Omicron coronavirus variant was first identified and detected last week.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Cnn#Accident
NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Supreme Court to hear landmark abortion case this week

The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy