Congress & Courts

DC Download November 2021

By Ana Montañez
independentsector.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is upon us and Congress is out for the holiday break. November proved to be a fruitful month for lawmakers in Washington DC, with some key pieces of legislation passed and some signed by the President. If you have not been able to keep up with all the frantic activity...

CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Lawsuits#Osha#Democrats#Senate#House#Independent Sector
POTUS
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

The federal workforce is showing vaccine mandates work. Now for the rest of America

The federal workforce of more than 3.5 million employees has met President Biden’s vaccine requirement deadline with 92 percent getting at least one dose. Mr. Biden’s proposal to require vaccines for workers in larger businesses is now on hold due to legal challenges, but that should not distract from the fact that vaccine mandates help get more shots into more people.
HEALTH
Fox News

Rand Paul blasts Fauci: 'Astounding and alarming' to declare 'I represent science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci escalated his spat with some lawmakers over the nation’s COVID-19 response by claiming they oppose "science." Fauci has served as the face of the government’s pandemic response, putting him at odds with lawmakers who remain critical of that response. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has frequently sparred with Fauci over various statements and policies the president’s chief medical adviser has made or endorsed.
CONGRESS & COURTS

