China is developing a nuclear reactor to help its missions to the Moon and Mars.The reactor can generate one megawatt of electricity and is claimed to be 100 times more powerful than a similar device Nasa is working on, according to the South China Morning Post.Nasa’s fission power source would be used to support permanent human life on the Moon, and is set to be developed by the end of the decade.Chemical fuel and solar power are not going to be enough to meet the demands of human space exploration and potential settlements on other bodies, according to two anonymous...

