Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For anyone who is a regular on Instagram, you know the phrase "Instagram vs. reality." That couldn't be more true when it come to lesser-known apparel brands that often appear to users via ads based on the algorithm. Quite often, those clothes don't look quite the same when they arrive on your door step compared to how they looked on the model in the ad.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO