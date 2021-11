Two LAFC players have been nominated for AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate. Brian Rodríguez is nominated for his spectacular goal against the Galaxy on 8/28. The ball fell to the LAFC forward at the top of the box, Rodríguez took a touch and weaved his way past three defenders and then fired off a shot from an impossible angle right in front of the 3252.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO