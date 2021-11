It's no secret that Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has weakened somewhat over the last few years, with their once close bond now reduced to far and few between meetings at royal engagements. But, what actually caused the rift between the pair has been a cause for speculation amongst many royal fans and experts alike. Now however, a new book claims to have unveiled the moment that triggered the feud, and apparently it's all to do with how William reacted to his brother dating now-wife, Meghan Markle.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO