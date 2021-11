OTTAWA - In conjunction with the National Hockey League and in light of evolving COVID-19-related health concerns, the Ottawa Senators announced today that the team's games originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, against the Nashville Predators and for Saturday, Nov. 20, versus the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre have been postponed. The team's contest scheduled for tomorrow night at New Jersey has also been postponed. Rescheduled dates for each of the three games are to be determined.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO