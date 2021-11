There are cars that are faster. There are cars that handle better at super speeds. There are cars that have more exciting styling. But anytime you want to put an end to the argument of which is the best exotic car in the world, drop the name BMW M1. A hush will fall. . . and most enthusiasts who have had the opportunity to drive a variety of the world’s most exclusive automobiles will nod knowingly. They may disagree eventually with your choice, but they will surely pause to consider their arguments. When you make your living as an automotive journalist, life is an ongoing debate of the merits of various cars, particularly exotic cars. And, for most of us in this profession, the M1 holds a special place.

