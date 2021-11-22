ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Donte Williams Calls USC's Defensive Efforts 'Disgusting'

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 6 days ago

The USC Trojans visibly struggled on defense, Saturday against the UCLA Bruins, allowing Chip Kelly's team to score 62 points total, and 20 in the fourth quarter of the game.

But this teams struggle to contain opposing offenses, wasn't isolated to the Bruins. USC has allowed 255 points against Pac-12 opponents, and lost four games at home this year.

Interim head coach Donte Williams was asked his opinion of those numbers, during a Sunday press conference with reporters, to which he called 'disgusting'.

"Yeah, I mean, I mean, I don't know another way to put it, but that's disgusting. You know, that's just something that we have to correct. And, you know, I can't continue to talk about how we need to correct it because it needs to be done. Whether that is scheme, whether that's players, no matter what it is, you know, it's something different every time. You know, you call a perfect play, then all of a sudden, somebody misses a tackle. All of a sudden, you know, you got a player in the right situation and you call the wrong play. It's one thing or another every time, and it almost seems like, you know, it's like they're in our huddle, and they're calling our plays almost to the point to where it's like too many times they're calling the perfect place to work against us."

Looking ahead USC will take on No. 14 BYU on Saturday, Nov. 27, for their final home game of the 2021 season. The Cougars have put up 142 points against their last three opponents this year.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Comments / 0

Related
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Gives Post Game Update on USC WR Drake London

USC wide receiver Drake London suffered an injury to his right ankle on Saturday night during the Trojans 41-34 victory over the Arizona Wildcats. London caught a six-yard pass from freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart in the end zone for a USC touchdown, but shortly after grabbed his leg in extreme pain. USC medical staff rushed over to London immediately to address the injury, placed him in an air-cast and carted him off the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Which USC Quarterback Will Start Against Arizona State?

When the USC Trojans take the field at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday night, who will take snaps under center still remains unknown. Last week, both quarterbacks took reps against the Arizona Wildcats. Junior Kedon Slovis started the game, and freshman Jaxson Dart came in for several series. Slovis went 15-of-21 for 204 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while Dart went 12-of-18 for 109 yards with two TD's.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Believes Forfeiting Cal Game Would Be 'A Crime'

On Tuesday, Cal Athletics announced the postponement of their upcoming contest against the USC Trojans over COVID-19 issues. Both schools released a joint statement, announcing the rescheduled date for December 4. "The Pac-12 football game scheduled between Cal and USC for this Saturday has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
AllTrojans

Giants Adoree' Jackson Praises Donte Williams Efforts As USC Head Coach

The USC Trojans have three games left on their schedule, and arguably their most meaningful contest this weekend against the UCLA Bruins. This crosstown rivalry dates back to 1929, and serves as the 'battle for LA' and 'battle for the Victory Bell'. Interim head coach Donte Williams will be leading the Men of Troy on Saturday in his eighth game as head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Donte Williams says Jaxson Dart will start vs. UCLA, updates other key injuries

USC interim head coach Donte Williams kicked off UCLA Week with a big announcement during his weekly Trojans Live show Monday night. USC hosts the Bruins Saturday at the Coliseum (1 p.m. PST; FOX) and Williams announced freshman Jaxson Dart will be the Trojans’ starter on Saturday. Williams indicated Kedon Slovis’ lower body injury has not allowed him to practice and would not allow him to get on the field Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgusting#Ucla Bruins#American Football#The Ucla Bruins#Pac 12#Byu#Cougars#Social Media
On3.com

Donte Williams wants USC to finish

It's tough to look back at USC's performance against UCLA last Saturday and come up with just one area where the Trojans need to improve. But USC head coach Donte Williams did his best to do that during his appearance on the Trojans Live radio show Monday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Reveals What He’s Doing After Leaving LSU

Ed Orgeron has unveiled his plan moving forward now that he’s done as the coach of LSU. The Tigers sent him out with a bang on Saturday night as quarterback Max Johnson hit receiver Jaray Jenkins for the game-winning score with 20 seconds left. Johnson finished with 306 yards and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
753
Followers
768
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy