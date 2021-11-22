ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Gift Guide For That One In A Million Friend

By Courtesy of Cityline
cityline.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season has begun and sometimes finding the perfect gift for your BFF can be hard to do. We’ve got you covered with holiday gifts that are perfect for the friends in your life. 1. For friends close to the heart. For a sentimental gift option that is...

www.cityline.tv

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
MyTexasDaily

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Toys for Your Little Ones at Every Age

(BPT) - The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to get a jump start on your gift list with fun finds and toys that babies and curious toddlers will love. Skip Hop, the trusted resource for baby and toddler must-haves made better, offers a quality and engaging toy assortment for little ones at every age that is sure to brighten the gift-giving season during holidays. The assortment ranges from activity walkers, bathtime toys, teething solutions, and more!
SHOPPING
thecut.com

Splurge-Worthy Gift Guide

Luxury isn’t a word we like to use lightly, and given the price point, buying luxury pieces isn’t something to take lightly, either. Keeping that in mind, luxury isn’t just about buying pricier pieces (though they can be on the pricier side), it’s about craftsmanship and objects that will stand the test of time. Let’s put it this way: Consider it an investment. Jessica Willis, the Cut’s style director, chose some of her favorite items to buy (and gift) for this luxury gift guide. Here are some of her splurge-worthy favorites.
SHOPPING
healththoroughfare.com

The Wellness Holiday Gift Guide

For most of us, the most stressful part of December comes well before December 25. The holiday season can mean family gatherings, travel plans, shopping, endless social gatherings and parties, and high-pressure deadlines for work. The holidays are a time when people tend to overeat and overdrink, but if you don’t plan ahead, it can be easy to let healthy habits fall by the wayside. But there are ways you can manage the stress of the holidays, instead of letting it control you. Here are nine tips that can help you stay on track with your wellness goals.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#One In A Million#Friendship#Bff#Bestie#Rfid
FOX40

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
104.5 KDAT

Gamer Gift Guide

Christmas is nearly here and sometimes it's hard to figure out what the gamer in your life might want for the holidays! Never fear, I'm here to help you out. As a self-proclaimed gamer and person who loves any device or accessory that'll make my life easier, I have a list of things that would be perfect!
VIDEO GAMES
theface.com

Christmas Gift Guide: GAMING

That’s right, we’re back here again. Christmas. Mere weeks away. Whether you love it or loathe it (hey, no judgement here), it’s probably best not to leave gift buying ’til Christmas sodding Eve, traipsing down the high street in a hot sweat. So over the next few weeks, THE FACE will be here to lend a hand with fool-proof Christmas gift guides for music heads, fashion aficionados, art nerds, bookworms and more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Washington Post

Need a gift idea? We’ll guide you to the right one.

We’re all trying to come up with that “perfect” gift for our beloved partners, our quirky friends and our particular in-laws. If you find yourself hopelessly lost, sifting through a dozen open browser tabs on Black Friday, let us help. Tell The Post about the person you’re buying a gift for, but don’t name names. Include their age (or age range), interests and your budget. We’ll provide you our best recommendations — with no links to affiliates included — based on what we use every day. And there’s a lot of us.
LIFESTYLE
FASHION Magazine |

The Ultimate Cannabis Gift Guide

The era of basic gifting is in the past. This holiday season, step outside your usual routine and waltz into the exciting (and decadent) world of cannabis. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis lover, canna-curious or shopping for a loved one, this gift guide has you covered. With a wide selection of fruity gummies, aromatic pre-rolls and even creamy milk chocolate, your senses are in for a treat. Here are 16 unique products fit for everyone on your list—including yourself.
LIFESTYLE
The New Yorker

Give Your Loved One an Oyster I.O.U.: A Food-Themed Holiday Gift Guide

Naturally, we are all, every one of us, good and sober citizens who recognize the consumerist folly of giving holiday presents. The nonnecessity of it all. The silly little ritual of purchase, concealment, adornment, and surprise. The cutthroat, sub-rosa competition of who will out-gift whom, whether by money spent (the amateur’s yardstick) or by delight inspired (the true measure of a gift). Then again, the pointlessness is part of the point. I could give you this lovely little thing any day of the year, sure, but why not have it come wrapped (in all senses) in the holidays? This year, as in all years, I urge you to give gifts that are either tremendously beautiful, tremendously useful, or tremendously absurd—anything less is a missed opportunity. You’ll find gift ideas here for people who cook or eat—which is to say, gift ideas for everyone. Consider, too, a present both personal and local: your favorite cafés, bars, and restaurants almost certainly have coffee mugs, T-shirts, tote bags, and bottles of signature sauce for sale, and nothing wins Christmas morning like reminding friends and loved ones of good times past, and good times to come.
LIFESTYLE
thebeet.com

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The 33 Best Gifts for Vegan, Eco-Minded Loved Ones

Holiday shopping for anyone on your list has never been easier with our gift guide to all things plant-based, sustainable, eco-friendly, and downright chic. Whether you're shopping for your niece who appreciates a gift that gives back to the planet or your best friend who's vegan and only owns faux leather and is the best dresser you know, this list will help check off your holiday to-dos and make shopping seamless.
SHOPPING
101 Cookbooks

Culinary Gift Guide – A Holiday Gift Guide for Cooks

Happiest holidays everyone! I’ve pulled together this culinary gift guide to help any of you shopping for the cooks in your family. All the items are things I’ve used (and loved!) in my own kitchen or are items made by producers I know and love - with a few wildcards thrown in for fun. I’ve tried to highlight a range here, emphasizing products made by hand, or small companies. Enjoy!
FOOD & DRINKS
cityline.tv

The Ultimate Hanukkah Gift Guide

Happy Hanukkah! Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights is an 8-day long Jewish festival that commemorates the re-dedication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem in the second century B.C. We have curated the perfect Hanukkah gift guide to celebrate the festival, great for family and friends. These three...
CELEBRATIONS
cityline.tv

7 spicy self-care gifts to spoil yourself with

“We can’t rely on everybody to know exactly what we need, so WE need to take care of ourselves.” Shop for YOU: Janice Meredith has ideas to treat yourself this holiday season.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy