ANKR price analysis is highly bullish today. ANKR is rallying high today as the bull run continues. ANKR/USD is trading above $1.8. ANKR price analysis reveals that the coin seems to be repeating its April bull run as it aims for the record high today. The coin is highly bullish, but we expect ANKR to face strong resistance around the $0.18 to $0.19 range, as some troublesome signs are also appearing at the moment, which we will discuss below with technical assistance. ANKR showed a remarkable performance yesterday, as the increment in price was very steep, and the coin jumped from $0.124 to $0.173, gaining a significant amount of value.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO