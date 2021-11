If you’re like me, you love to spend the colder months cuddled up in an oversized sweater with a hot beverage next to a roaring fire (in my case it’s virtual, but cozy nonetheless!). And thanks to memorable pop culture moments like Chris Evans’ perfect cable knit sweater in Knives Out to Katie Holmes’ Khaite cashmere bra + cardigan combo that almost broke the internet, we can all agree that a good knitwear moment is crucial to getting us through the long winter ahead. And as if we needed more convincing, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga’s cozy snow bunny looks from the set of House of Gucci (you know what I’m talking about) is just another sign that you can never have too many sweaters.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO