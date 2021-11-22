ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Smartphone Pictures of Post-Surgical Wounds Could Help Identify Infections Early

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smartphone group were nearly 4 times more likely to have their wound infection diagnosed within 7 days of their surgery compared to the routine care group. Patients who took photos of their post-surgical wounds and sent them to clinicians were found to have fewer visits to general practitioners as well...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

