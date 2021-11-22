Smartphone Pictures of Post-Surgical Wounds Could Help Identify Infections Early

Surgical site infections (SSI) cause substantial morbidity and pose a burden to acute healthcare services after surgery. We aimed to investigate whether a smartphone-delivered wound assessment tool can expedite diagnosis and treatment of SSI after emergency abdominal surgery. This single-blinded randomised control trial (NCT02704897) enroled adult emergency abdominal surgery patients in two tertiary care hospitals. Patients were randomised (1:1) to routine postoperative care or additional access to a smartphone-delivered wound assessment tool for 30-days postoperatively. Patient-reported SSI symptoms and wound photographs were requested on postoperative days 3, 7, and 15. The primary outcome was time-to-diagnosis of SSI (Centers for Disease Control definition). 492 patients were randomised (smartphone intervention: 223; routine care: 269). There was no significant difference in the 30-day SSI rate between trial arms: 21 (9.4%) in smartphone vs 20 (7.4%, p"‰="‰0.513) in routine care. Among the smartphone group, 32.3% (n"‰="‰72) did not utilise the tool. There was no significant difference in time-to-diagnosis of SSI for patients receiving the intervention (âˆ’2.5 days, 95% CI: âˆ’6.6âˆ’1.6, p"‰="‰0.225). However, patients in the smartphone group had 3.7-times higher odds of diagnosis within 7 postoperative days (95% CI: 1.02âˆ’13.51, p"‰="‰0.043). The smartphone group had significantly reduced community care attendance (OR: 0.57, 95% CI: 0.34âˆ’0.94, p"‰="‰0.030), similar hospital attendance (OR: 0.76, 95% CI: 0.28âˆ’1.96, p"‰="‰0.577), and significantly better experiences in accessing care (OR: 2.02, 95% CI: 1.17âˆ’3.53, p"‰="‰0.013). Smartphone-delivered wound follow-up is feasible following emergency abdominal surgery. This can facilitate triage to the appropriate level of assessment required, allowing earlier postoperative diagnosis of SSI.

