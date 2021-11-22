ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Provides Update on The EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet Demonstration Tour

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is providing an update of the multi-city Canadian tour of its EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet. Because...

IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce a signed agreement with ELA Asset Management Group, LLC and The Power Company USA, LLC (www.thepowercompany.com) to market electric and/or gas services to residential and commercial customers nationwide. The initial rollout into Deregulated Energy Markets will use the established customer base Noveda has in the Northeast, encompassing 11 states out of the 17 nationwide and then widen Noveda's footprint into the Midwest.
nChain provides management update

ZUG, SWITZERLAND – 23 November 2021 – nChain AG (“nChain”) and former Chief Technology Officer, Steve Shadders, have announced he has stepped away from his role. On an interim basis, Matej Trampuš, previously Director of Engineering and Regional CTO for nChain’s Slovenian operations, has been appointed to the role of interim CTO. Mr. Trampuš has over 20 years of experience in engineering, software development and senior management, and holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Ljubljana.
Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

Hamaton TPMS & Valves debuted its new U-Pro Hybrid NFC sensor at 2021 SEMA Show with smartphones in mind. Jake Henderson, sales and technical support manager at the company, told Tire Review during a booth visit that the U-Pro Hybrid NFC is different from most TPMS sensors. In the industry, technicians usually use a diagnostic tool or programming tool to program the sensors. The U-Pro Hybrid NFC works differently, he said.
AIconics Innovator of the Year 2021 shortlist: Solutions provider

The shortlist for the world-renowned AIconics awards has been announced today. You'll find the full list of nominees below. Voting is open now – head here to cast yours. The winner will be announced at The AI Summit New York, December 9 on the Digital Transformation Acceleration Stage. The AIconics...
Detect, Inc., Announces Major COVID Testing Innovation

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks to attendees last week at the Guilford headquarters of Detect, Inc. for the company’s announcement of a rapid, over-the-counter COVID test, which will be available in a few weeks. (Photo by Ben Rayner/The Courier) A local entrepreneur is announcing another technological innovation that will be...
Schwarz Group Acquires Israeli Hybrid Cloud Cybersecurity Innovator XM Cyber

Schwarz Group, the world’s fourth-largest retailer and a growing force in cloud computing, announced the acquisition of XM Cyber. With the acquisition, the Schwarz Group prepares for future challenges regarding IT security. For XM Cyber, this presents myriad opportunities for continued growth and accelerated innovation. XM Cyber will continue to...
Veeva CRM Innovations Power the New Hybrid Field Model

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today showcased its latest enhancements to Veeva CRM at the European Veeva Commercial and Medical Summit Connect. To meet evolving access dynamics and healthcare professional (HCP) preferences, Veeva has delivered a simplified experience to support engagement across in-person and digital channels. Field teams now gain a tailored experience on any device they choose as their work environments change.
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Brilacidin Program Update

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ('the Company'), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided an update on clinical development plans for Brilacidin, the Company's defensin-mimetic drug candidate being evaluated in clinical testing for multiple indications. The Company remains optimistic about Brilacidin even though...
Urbanimmersive Provides Business Updates

Urbanimmersive Inc. is pleased to announce a general business update of its activities as the Company accelerate onboarding of new noticeable clients in the real estate market and other verticals while scaling volume and use of UiMeet3D through its monthly subscription packages. Some of those recent highlights are included as...
Tego Cyber Inc. Provides 2022 Fiscal First Quarter Results and Business Update

Accelerating sales and marketing activities based on positive industry feedback following completion of beta and commercial launch of first version of threat intelligence platform. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today...
Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a brand of ZeppHealth (NYSE: ZEPP), is pleased to announce that the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree under health and wellness category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over...
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Business Updates

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. a provider of private educational services in China, provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the “Opinion”) and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
Vivo tipped to launch tablet powered by Snapdragon 870

Dongguan [China], November 28 (ANI): Vivo was expected to announce its first tablet in January, but that didn't happen, however, later in August, the company's VP said that they will launch a tablet in 2022, anytime between January and June. According to GSM Arena, while people await more details from...
Richemont Selects AWS As Its Preferred Cloud Provider To Drive Product Innovation

Global luxury goods leader modernizes its infrastructure with AWS to offer exclusive customer experiences and drive efficiencies across its global operations. Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company announced that Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, a Swiss luxury group and owner of prestigious brands and businesses recognized for their excellence in jewelry, watches, fashion and accessories, including Cartier, Montblanc, IWC Schaffhausen, and Van Cleef & Arpels, is moving its entire enterprise IT infrastructure to AWS. Richemont will close its European data centers and migrate additional data centers in Hong Kong and the U.S. to AWS by the end of 2022. As part of its digital transformation strategy, the company will move more than 5,000 virtual machines and 120 SAP instances to AWS to modernize its infrastructure, raise its security posture, and drive automation across its global operations.
A Tour of Dynamic Feature Clustering in ArcGIS Pro 2.9

Dynamic feature clustering – the ability to visualize point features in cluster symbols – has been added to ArcGIS Pro as of version 2.9. After installing or updating ArcGIS Pro to version 2.9 or later, this new way to map your point features becomes available. We hear from many of you wanting this feature in ArcGIS Pro via the Esri Community forums and ArcGIS Ideas – Thank you to everyone who indicated their needs.
5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
