NFL

Joey Slye Trolls Panthers, Cam Newton in Instagram Post

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 6 days ago

There were a number of former Carolina Panthers that made their return to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday with the Washington Football Team - nine former Panthers are on the WFT roster to be exact. Most of the headlines surrounding Sunday's game were about Cam Newton playing in his first home game since rejoining the organization and former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera making his return.

However, kicker Joey Slye, who spent the first two-plus years of his career with the Panthers ended up being the difference. Slye broke a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter and then added another field goal shortly after the two-minute warning to give Washington a 27-21 lead, which ended up being the final score.

Following the game, Slye took to Instagram to celebrate the win over his former team with a very interesting caption.

A week ago in Arizona, Cam Newton ran to the camera after scoring a touchdown on his first snap of the game and yelled, "I'm baaaack". This one probably won't sit well with a lot of people.

