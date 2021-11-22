Have a Cheese Lover on Your Christmas List? These Are The Best Gifts Out There!

INDIAANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gadget Guy David Novak let us in on the top gadgets for the holiday season. Here are his recommendations!. Designed for movie lovers, Santa Claus might surprise you with the Heyup Boxe. This portable 1080p mini smart projector can play video at native 1080p, 4K resolution, and casting a stunning 120-inch image on any screen or backdrop. You can adjust zoom and the 4 corners of the image to adapt to all sorts of screen environments. Its built-in Advanced LED Light smoothly diffuses brightness for a more relaxed viewing experience, all while its Dual Bluetooth Speakers give you movie theater sound. Featuring multiple input options (USB-C, USB-A 2.0, HDMI and a 3.5mm Audio Jack), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity, and Screen Mirroring both for iOS and Android Smartphones. Great for gaming and even karaoke, and can also run on its large built-in 7,800 mHa battery. Eye care diffuses the light to help keep your eyes safe.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO