Top special ops commander says US can't count on Taliban to fight ISIS-K

By Mike Brest, Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of U.S. Special Operations Command said he doesn't believe the United States can rely on Afghanistan's newly instilled Taliban government in the fight against the threat from the Islamic State. Gen. Richard Clarke said he doesn't "see [the Taliban] as a partner," and he noted the threat...

IN THIS ARTICLE
