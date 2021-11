I was pleased to read June Bower’s opinion piece, she proved she is a typical Democrat. Her column expounded on all the benefits of infrastructure bill with out one mention of all the Democratic pork in the bill, 75% of bill is pork, not to mention Nancy Pelosi’s 200 million dollars for a park in her district, oddly enough this park has a trust fund with 400 million dollars in it? Maybe this money could have been better spent on homeless vets, senior citizens rationing food and medicine under a Biden regime. Talk to your Democratic representatives and ask what actually is in the rest of the bill?

CRESTON, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO