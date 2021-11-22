ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles sign a former Wisconsin ILB to a contract extension

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39I3Wn_0d3yRfqw00

The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Wisconsin inside linebacker T.J. Edwards to a one-year contract extension, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move comes one day after Edwards helped lead the Eagles to a 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The former Badger recorded 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery and 1 big-time interception.

The newly signed extension is a one-year deal worth $3.2 million with $2.15 million fully guaranteed.

The third-year pro and current Eagles starter has recorded 76 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 3 passes defended and 1 interception on the season.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles award contract extension to Maddox

Cornerback Avonte Maddox agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Eagles, making him the fourth ascending player the team has locked up contractually in three months. Maddox’s deal is worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. The 25-year-old fourth-round pick out of Pitt in 2018 has...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dallas Goedert agrees to four-year contract extension with Eagles

The Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025, the team announced Friday afternoon. NFL insider Mike Garafolo reports that the “deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average-per-year basis.”. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
Yardbarker

Instant Analysis: Eagles sign Avonte Maddox to a three-year extension

Following the blueprint of targeting and signing young players to build around, the Eagles have inked Avonte Maddox to a three-year, $22.5M ($13.3M guaranteed) contract extension. After watching his best friend and roommate Dallas Goedert cash in, Maddox now signs a deal of his own to stay in Philadelphia. The...
NFL
FanSided

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins reflects on his time in Philadelphia

One day, Malcolm Jenkins will be an old man sitting on his porch, probably in the City of Brotherly Love or in the Big Easy, and he’ll have a lot of stories to tell his grandchildren about both his football life and all of his off-field accomplishments. Six amazing years with the Philadelphia Eagles was sandwiched by two stints in New Orleans with the Saints. He won a Super Bowl in both cities for his efforts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#The Eagles#American Football#Wisconsin Ilb#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New Orleans Saints#Badger#Tjedwards8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
97.3 ESPN

Eagles get Good and Bad news ahead of this Sunday’s Giants game

On Friday's Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report, there is good and bad news heading into the division rivalry game with the New York Giants this Sunday that will impact both sides of the ball:. Let's start with the Good News which is arguably the most important player available for Sunday's Game:...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy