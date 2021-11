Who doesn’t like to play? In 2020 alone, the gaming industry made up to $155 billion in revenue. As bizarre as these figures may seem, analysts still believe that this industry has the potential of making $260 billion in revenue by 2025. It’s no surprise big players in the tech industry want a piece of this pie. For that, companies like Apple, Facebook and Google are all preparing to go big in this industry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO