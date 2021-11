Price fails to capitalise despite positive news of token gaining one million token holders. Shiba Inu price analysis for the day shows a significant 7 percent decline for the token with price reaching as low as $0.00003599. After steadily decreasing since November 19, the token now faces a stern battle to keep above the crucial 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages. The decline comes into the fray despite a milestone achievement for SHIB to have crossed one million. token holders earlier today. With trading volume also falling more than 33 percent, Shiba Inu price is set for a potentially lengthy bear spell.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO