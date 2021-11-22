ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres activate Victor Olofsson from IR

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWeAI_0d3yQnsX00
Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday’s road tilt against the New York Rangers, the Buffalo Sabres activated winger Victor Olofsson from injured reserve, per a team tweet.

Olofsson carried a day-to-day classification but has still been out of the lineup for the better part of the month. He missed the team’s previous eight games with an undisclosed injury.

The 26-year-old Olofsson entered Sunday as the team’s only player at or above a point per game. Prior to the injury, Olofsson had five goals and four assists for nine points in eight games, his best career pace.

He rejoins the active roster for a Sabres team that’s had an impressive start despite injuries to much of its young talent, including Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju. The Sabres have gotten decent production throughout the lineup and good goaltending from a cost-effective tandem of Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski.

Olofsson is the team’s premier offensive talent after the departures of Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, and he figures to be the team’s leading scorer this season if he can keep his pace. It’s a promising year for the Swede, who could be an important part of the team as they finally could begin to emerge from a lengthy rebuild.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, Flames' Mikael Backlund issued fines

Both Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher and Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund have avoided suspension, incurring fines for their respective incidents instead. Gallagher has been given a $2,500 fine for his punch on New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow at the end of another frustrating loss for the Canadiens. He was given a two-minute minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. Notably, the fine is not actually the maximum allowable in this circumstance.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point out Sunday after colliding into boards

Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point isn’t taking pregame warmups and will be absent for Tampa’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Point collided with the boards during Saturday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils after he was tripped on a...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks willing to retain money to facilitate Evander Kane trade

Anytime a player has significant term left on a contract, it’s difficult for a team to offer to retain salary to facilitate a trade. They’re not able to pick and choose how much to retain and in what year; it’s a uniform amount of retention for the remainder of the deal. Accordingly, it’s not very often that a player signed for several more seasons is moved with the trading team holding back some money.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Olofsson returns for Sabres against Rangers

Spurgeon out for Wild with lower-body injury; Stastny nearing return to Jets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Buffalo Sabres. Victor Olofsson returned to the lineup at the New York Rangers on Sunday. Olofsson joined the Sabres for...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Casey Mittelstadt
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Henri Jokiharju
Person
Dustin Tokarski
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Knights add third player to NHL COVID-19 protocol list

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knight continue to deal with the COVID-19 bug, as they added a third player to the National Hockey League protocol list this week. Golden Knights announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that newly acquired forward Michael Amadio was placed on the NHL COVID-19 list. He will be unavailable while going through league protocol requirements, the team said.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: NHL expected to postpone next three Senators games amid COVID outbreak

With nearly half their regular roster in the COVID protocol, the Ottawa Senators will be shut down for the next several games. Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports that the team’s next three games–against the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers–will be postponed. The team will stay off the ice until later this week and are currently scheduled to restart their season on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche. The league has not yet released an official statement.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate center Kevin Hayes from IR

The Philadelphia Flyers are getting back a huge piece of their lineup, activating Kevin Hayes from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, the team has loaned Nick Seeler to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. They also lost Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers Saturday when the Colorado Avalanche claimed him. Ryan Ellis is also expected to return to the lineup tonight for the Flyers as they approach full strength.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers LW Sammy Blais suffers torn ACL, out for rest of season

The New York Rangers will be without one of their offseason acquisitions, as several reports including Larry Brooks of the New York Post indicate Sammy Blais has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The injury occurred Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils, when Blais collided with P.K. Subban. Brooks adds that surgery on the knee will have to wait a few weeks for the swelling to subside.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime defenseman Dion Phaneuf announces retirement

Though he hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season and is still technically on the books for both the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings, Dion Phaneuf has announced his retirement. The veteran defenseman released a long statement thanking his family, friends and the teammates he made along the way. In it, he gives special mention to the Toronto Maple Leafs, which hosted his retirement ceremony Tuesday:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues place two-time Stanley Cup champion Kyle Clifford on waivers

The St. Louis Blues placed Kyle Clifford on waivers, according to Jeff Marek of Sportsnet. With Scott Perunovich’s recall, the team needed to clear more than $900K in cap space if it wanted to activate Oskar Sundqvist from injured reserve. Clifford, who makes $1M this season, could be loaned to the minor leagues should he clear waivers, completely burying his cap hit.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche's J.T. Compher out a month with upper-body injury

One of the early success stories from this season is J.T. Compher, who has gone from depth center to first-line forward for the Colorado Avalanche thanks to injuries and illnesses. The 26-year-old was averaging nearly 20 minutes a night through his first 11 games, with five goals and nine points in that span.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Capitals center Lars Eller placed in COVID protocol

The Washington Capitals will not have Lars Eller available to them tonight, as the veteran center has been placed in the COVID protocol. Eller was absent from practice earlier today and listed as questionable, but it’s clear now that he will not play. The team has not confirmed whether or...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild prospect Matt Boldy activated, assigned to AHL

After breaking his ankle and missing the first part of the season, Minnesota Wild prospect Matt Boldy is ready to return to action. The team has activated the young forward off the injured non-roster list and assigned him to the Iowa Wild. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Boldy is expected to make his season debut this weekend for Iowa.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues trade veteran forward Kyle Clifford to Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Kyle Clifford once again, this time sending only future considerations to the St. Louis Blues for the veteran forward. Clifford cleared waivers Tuesday, meaning he can be immediately assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. In 2020, the Maple Leafs acquired Clifford along...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

553
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy