Sabres activate Victor Olofsson from IR

Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday’s road tilt against the New York Rangers, the Buffalo Sabres activated winger Victor Olofsson from injured reserve, per a team tweet.

Olofsson carried a day-to-day classification but has still been out of the lineup for the better part of the month. He missed the team’s previous eight games with an undisclosed injury.

The 26-year-old Olofsson entered Sunday as the team’s only player at or above a point per game. Prior to the injury, Olofsson had five goals and four assists for nine points in eight games, his best career pace.

He rejoins the active roster for a Sabres team that’s had an impressive start despite injuries to much of its young talent, including Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju. The Sabres have gotten decent production throughout the lineup and good goaltending from a cost-effective tandem of Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski.

Olofsson is the team’s premier offensive talent after the departures of Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, and he figures to be the team’s leading scorer this season if he can keep his pace. It’s a promising year for the Swede, who could be an important part of the team as they finally could begin to emerge from a lengthy rebuild.