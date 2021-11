Of all the original series announced and confirmed during the 2021 Disney+ Day celebration, one likely less recognizable to casual subscribers is Echo. A spin-off from (and chronological follow-up to) Marvel’s Hawkeye series, Echo is one of the pre-announced titles that superhero fans knew the least about heading into Disney+ Day, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the studio’s most interesting Phase Four projects. Echo will showcase a groundbreaking new hero and could even bring back characters from Netflix’s Daredevil series, a rumored maneuver that grows buzzier by the day.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO